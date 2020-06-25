2805 HOGAN COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Beautifully updated 3 level town home in very convenient location 495. Gleaming hardwood floor on main level. Newer updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite with Jacuzzi. Finished walkout basement with full bath and extra room. Fenced back yard with wooded patio. Beautiful landscaping w/ view of tot lot and common grounds.