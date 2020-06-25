2805 HOGAN COURT

Beautifully updated 3 level town home in very convenient location 495. Gleaming hardwood floor on main level. Newer updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite with Jacuzzi. Finished walkout basement with full bath and extra room. Fenced back yard with wooded patio. Beautiful landscaping w/ view of tot lot and common grounds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
