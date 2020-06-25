All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2805 HOGAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2805 HOGAN COURT
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:08 AM

2805 HOGAN COURT

2805 Hogan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2805 Hogan Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Beautifully updated 3 level town home in very convenient location 495. Gleaming hardwood floor on main level. Newer updated kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite with Jacuzzi. Finished walkout basement with full bath and extra room. Fenced back yard with wooded patio. Beautiful landscaping w/ view of tot lot and common grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have any available units?
2805 HOGAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
What amenities does 2805 HOGAN COURT have?
Some of 2805 HOGAN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 HOGAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2805 HOGAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 HOGAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT offer parking?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have a pool?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 HOGAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 HOGAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr
Idylwood, VA 22043

Similar Pages

Idylwood 1 BedroomsIdylwood 2 Bedrooms
Idylwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIdylwood Apartments with Pool
Idylwood Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA
East Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia