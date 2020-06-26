Rent Calculator
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2776 JANUARY COURT
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2776 JANUARY COURT
2776 January Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2776 January Court, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
READY TO MOVE- IN.LOVELY THREE LEVELS TOWNHOUSE. REALLY NICE HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT FOR COMMUTER WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-95, I-495 AND DOWNTOWN DC. PARKING SPACE #2776. JUST MINUTES FROM METROS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have any available units?
2776 JANUARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Idylwood, VA
.
What amenities does 2776 JANUARY COURT have?
Some of 2776 JANUARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2776 JANUARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2776 JANUARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 JANUARY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2776 JANUARY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Idylwood
.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2776 JANUARY COURT offers parking.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2776 JANUARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have a pool?
No, 2776 JANUARY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2776 JANUARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 JANUARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 JANUARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 JANUARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
