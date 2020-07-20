Rent Calculator
2762 BLOCKER PLACE
2762 Blocker Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2762 Blocker Place, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse in the heart of Falls Church. Three bedrooms upstairs. Fenced backyard, deck overlooks golf course and play area. NO PETS. Owners are firm on this. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have any available units?
2762 BLOCKER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Idylwood, VA
.
What amenities does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have?
Some of 2762 BLOCKER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2762 BLOCKER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2762 BLOCKER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 BLOCKER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Idylwood
.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE offer parking?
No, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have a pool?
No, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2762 BLOCKER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2762 BLOCKER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
