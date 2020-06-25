Rent Calculator
All apartments in Idylwood
Find more places like 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Idylwood, VA
/
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304
2752 Hollywood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Idylwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
2752 Hollywood Road, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5643457)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have any available units?
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Idylwood, VA
.
Is 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 currently offering any rent specials?
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 pet-friendly?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Idylwood
.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 offer parking?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not offer parking.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have a pool?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have a pool.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have accessible units?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
