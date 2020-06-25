All apartments in Idylwood
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304

2752 Hollywood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Hollywood Road, Idylwood, VA 22043
Idylwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5643457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have any available units?
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 currently offering any rent specials?
2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 pet-friendly?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 offer parking?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not offer parking.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have a pool?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have a pool.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have accessible units?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2752 HOLLYWOOD RD #304 does not have units with air conditioning.

