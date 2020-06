Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit. Wood/Laminate Floors main living area, Carpet in the two Master Bedrooms each with their own Full Bath with ceramic floor & granite counter tops, Kitchen with ceramic floor and granite counter tops. Walk out balcony. Unit located on the side of building away from highway traffic noise. Tenant is still in unit. Must make appointment to show unit with Showing Time. Unit will be available August 15 2020. Please follow COVID-19 rules, please wear a mask when entering the building and unit. Shoe covers will be inside the entrance door.