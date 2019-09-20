8276 CLIFTON FARM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ALL Brick townhome in pool community! NEW Kitchen - gorgeous cabinets & granite counters, NEW lighting **ALL NEW Hardwood floors on main level! ALL NEW windows! ALL bath NEWLY & Fully Beautifully remodeled!! Large 3 bedrooms up & den on LL could be guest room**Lower level Family Room w/Wood burning Fireplace**Recent HVAC**Entire home freshly Painted*Rear patio*Super location - walk to Mt Vernon Hospital & GW Parkway!!10 min to Old Town, 15-20 min to DC & Reagan National Airport**Excellent schools**Fantastic new shopping centers on Route 1**No smoking-*no large dogs* Pretty home*