7823 COLONIAL SPRINGS BLVD

7823 Colonial Springs Boulevard, Hybla Valley, VA 22306 Hybla Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath townhome. One car attached garage with driveway. Hardwood Floors. Eat-in Kitchen with Granite and Custom Backsplash. Stainless Steel Appliances. Rear deck off kitchen. Fully finished basement with full daylight and walk out to fenced backyard. Basement rec room with portable fireplace (as-is). Tenant occupied. Available March 11.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
