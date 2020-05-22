7700 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with a bump-out on every level. This home is incredibly spacious. Lots of windows and bright daylights. Enormous kitchen space with massive island. Huge master bedroom and bath~pictures show it all.