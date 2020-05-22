7700 Audubon Meadow Way, Hybla Valley, VA 22306 Hybla Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with a bump-out on every level. This home is incredibly spacious. Lots of windows and bright daylights. Enormous kitchen space with massive island. Huge master bedroom and bath~pictures show it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
