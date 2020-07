Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

END UNIT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 FINISHED LEVEL. NEW PAINT, NEW WOOD FLOOR. MIN TO BUS STOP AND SHOPPING CENTER. COMMUNITY WITH SWIMMING POOL AND CLUB HOUSE . NEAR BY HUNTLEY PARK. 3 MILES TO HUNTINGTON METRO STATION. LUXURY BATH WITH SEPARATE TAB AND SHOWER. VOLUME CEILINGS IN AL BED ROOMS. OWNER IS A REALTOR. Due to COVID-19 , All agents and clients will be required to wear gloves and mask when previewing the property.