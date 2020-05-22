All apartments in Hybla Valley
Hybla Valley, VA
3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING
3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING

3405 Blue Mallard Landing · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Blue Mallard Landing, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
A 2004 built luxury 3 BR/2.5 BA 1900ft Townhouse3 Finished level/sunrooms; Oversized deck;Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, spacious open floor layout, built-in microwave;Upgrade ceramic floor for all bathrooms;Fresh paint;Fully operational smoke detectors in each room;1 car garage;Fireplace;Fully inspected. Minutes to Huntington Metro, 3 miles to old town Alexandria, 5 miles to fort Belvoir, nearby shopping/restaurant, bus stop right outside the complex, easy commute to DC. $2400 per month + utilities, and one month rent price for security deposit. Rent includes HOA fee, pool access, gym access, trash removal and parking. No pets, extra charge to the rent price and extra security deposit are needed otherwise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have any available units?
3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have?
Some of 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING currently offering any rent specials?
3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING pet-friendly?
No, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING offer parking?
Yes, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING offers parking.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have a pool?
Yes, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING has a pool.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have accessible units?
No, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING does not have units with air conditioning.
