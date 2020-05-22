3405 BLUE MALLARD LANDING

Amenities

A 2004 built luxury 3 BR/2.5 BA 1900ft Townhouse3 Finished level/sunrooms; Oversized deck;Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, spacious open floor layout, built-in microwave;Upgrade ceramic floor for all bathrooms;Fresh paint;Fully operational smoke detectors in each room;1 car garage;Fireplace;Fully inspected. Minutes to Huntington Metro, 3 miles to old town Alexandria, 5 miles to fort Belvoir, nearby shopping/restaurant, bus stop right outside the complex, easy commute to DC. $2400 per month + utilities, and one month rent price for security deposit. Rent includes HOA fee, pool access, gym access, trash removal and parking. No pets, extra charge to the rent price and extra security deposit are needed otherwise.