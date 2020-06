Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated 4 level townhouse walking distance to shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors on 2 levels, new carpet on top 2 floors, SS appliances, granite, updated bathrooms, an much more. Fire up the grill on your deck off kitchen or enjoy the outdoors in your fenced backyard. Attached garage parking plus driveway for your 2nd vehicle.