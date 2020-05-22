2469 WINDBREAK DR

Amenities
Light, bright & sparkling 3 level townhome in great Alexandria south location! Spacious living room, kitchen/dining combo. Beautiful hardwoods, updated kitchen & baths. 2 parking spaces, both #80. Fenced backyard. Finished lower level. Washer/dryer, separate laundry room. Loads of storage. Fab location near shops, restaurants. Near Huntington metro. Public bus service. Easy commute to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, National Landing! Renters insurance required! Available immediately.