Home
/
Hybla Valley, VA
/
2469 WINDBREAK DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

2469 WINDBREAK DR

2469 Windbreak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2469 Windbreak Drive, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light, bright & sparkling 3 level townhome in great Alexandria south location! Spacious living room, kitchen/dining combo. Beautiful hardwoods, updated kitchen & baths. 2 parking spaces, both #80. Fenced backyard. Finished lower level. Washer/dryer, separate laundry room. Loads of storage. Fab location near shops, restaurants. Near Huntington metro. Public bus service. Easy commute to Ft. Belvoir, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria, National Landing! Renters insurance required! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have any available units?
2469 WINDBREAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have?
Some of 2469 WINDBREAK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 WINDBREAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
2469 WINDBREAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 WINDBREAK DR pet-friendly?
No, 2469 WINDBREAK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 2469 WINDBREAK DR offers parking.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 WINDBREAK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have a pool?
No, 2469 WINDBREAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have accessible units?
No, 2469 WINDBREAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 WINDBREAK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 WINDBREAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2469 WINDBREAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

