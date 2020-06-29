All apartments in Huntington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE

5833 Biscayne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5833 Biscayne Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
START PACKING - CUTE DUPLEX NEAR HUNTINGTON METRO. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LARGE BACKYARD. BASEMENT HAS A KITCHENETTE AND ADDITIONAL WASHER/DRYER.

(RLNE3227624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have any available units?
5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5833 BISCAYNE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

