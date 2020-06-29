5831 Edgehill Drive, Huntington, VA 22303 Groveton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Semi-Detached Home in Super Convenient Location. Freshly Painted and New Carpet. Sun Room in Front, Table Space Kitchen, Fenced Rear Yard, Storage Shed, Multipurpose Basement w/Half Bath. Lot's of Value Here!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5831 EDGEHILL DR have any available units?
5831 EDGEHILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5831 EDGEHILL DR have?
Some of 5831 EDGEHILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5831 EDGEHILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
5831 EDGEHILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.