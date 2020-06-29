All apartments in Huntington
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 AM

5731 N Kings Hwy

5731 North Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5731 North Kings Highway, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have any available units?
5731 N Kings Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 5731 N Kings Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5731 N Kings Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 N Kings Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy offer parking?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have a pool?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 N Kings Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 N Kings Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
