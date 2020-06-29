All apartments in Huntington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

5711 FENWICK DRIVE

5711 Fenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Fenwick Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to Metro! Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite. Off street parking for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have any available units?
5711 FENWICK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 5711 FENWICK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 FENWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5711 FENWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 FENWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 FENWICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 FENWICK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

