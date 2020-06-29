All apartments in Huntington
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

5701 Indian Court · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Indian Court, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit will be painted and carpet will be cleaned. All utilities except cable, internet and phone included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have any available units?
5701 INDIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
Is 5701 INDIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5701 INDIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 INDIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
