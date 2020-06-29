Rent Calculator
Huntington, VA
5701 INDIAN COURT
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM
5701 INDIAN COURT
5701 Indian Court
No Longer Available
5701 Indian Court, Huntington, VA 22303
internet access
carpet
carpet
Unit will be painted and carpet will be cleaned. All utilities except cable, internet and phone included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have any available units?
5701 INDIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington, VA
.
Is 5701 INDIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5701 INDIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 INDIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington
.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 INDIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 INDIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
