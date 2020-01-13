Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 5652 KATHRYN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
5652 KATHRYN STREET
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5652 KATHRYN STREET
5652 Kathryn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5652 Kathryn Street, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington
Amenities
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean cozy home, short distance to Huntington metro, close to the Alexandria Train Station as well as the 495 beltway, 95 North and South.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have any available units?
5652 KATHRYN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington, VA
.
What amenities does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have?
Some of 5652 KATHRYN STREET's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5652 KATHRYN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5652 KATHRYN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 KATHRYN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington
.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does offer parking.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have a pool?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Similar Pages
Huntington 1 Bedrooms
Huntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Huntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Burke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Cherry Hill, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University