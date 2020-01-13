All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 5652 KATHRYN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
5652 KATHRYN STREET
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

5652 KATHRYN STREET

5652 Kathryn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5652 Kathryn Street, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clean cozy home, short distance to Huntington metro, close to the Alexandria Train Station as well as the 495 beltway, 95 North and South.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have any available units?
5652 KATHRYN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have?
Some of 5652 KATHRYN STREET's amenities include parking, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 KATHRYN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5652 KATHRYN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 KATHRYN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does offer parking.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have a pool?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5652 KATHRYN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5652 KATHRYN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University