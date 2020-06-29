2723 School St

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2aabf70e6 ----

Generous lot with a fully fenced back yard and ample driveway parking. One level living with an open floor plan.Home boasts new carpets, wood laminate in kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, plantation style blinds, and wood burning fire place with glass doors.Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast bar that extends to large dining room with french doors to enclosed sun room.One mile walk to Huntington Metro and Mt Eagle Park. Located on a quiet street, steps to bus stop and shopping centers.



Real Property Management Pros

Equal Housing Opportunity

* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos