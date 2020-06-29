All apartments in Huntington
2723 School St

2723 School Street · No Longer Available
Location

2723 School Street, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2aabf70e6 ----
Generous lot with a fully fenced back yard and ample driveway parking. One level living with an open floor plan.Home boasts new carpets, wood laminate in kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, plantation style blinds, and wood burning fire place with glass doors.Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast bar that extends to large dining room with french doors to enclosed sun room.One mile walk to Huntington Metro and Mt Eagle Park. Located on a quiet street, steps to bus stop and shopping centers.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 School St have any available units?
2723 School St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2723 School St have?
Some of 2723 School St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 School St currently offering any rent specials?
2723 School St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 School St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 School St is pet friendly.
Does 2723 School St offer parking?
Yes, 2723 School St offers parking.
Does 2723 School St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 School St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 School St have a pool?
No, 2723 School St does not have a pool.
Does 2723 School St have accessible units?
No, 2723 School St does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 School St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 School St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2723 School St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2723 School St does not have units with air conditioning.
