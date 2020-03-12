All apartments in Huntington
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE

2706 Farmington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Farmington Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to Metro! 2 bedroom, 2 bath in sought after Jefferson Manor. Stainless steel, granite, beautiful hardwood floors, renovated baths, covered front porch, fenced backyard. Perfect for dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

