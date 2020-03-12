Rent Calculator
2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM
2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE
2706 Farmington Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2706 Farmington Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Groveton
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to Metro! 2 bedroom, 2 bath in sought after Jefferson Manor. Stainless steel, granite, beautiful hardwood floors, renovated baths, covered front porch, fenced backyard. Perfect for dogs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington, VA
.
What amenities does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 FARMINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
