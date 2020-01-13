All apartments in Huntington
2613 WAGON DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

2613 WAGON DRIVE

2613 Wagon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Wagon Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Comfortable 2BR Townhouse with balcony off bedrooms -walking distance to Huntington metro.All utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have any available units?
2613 WAGON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have?
Some of 2613 WAGON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 WAGON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 WAGON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 WAGON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 WAGON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2613 WAGON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 WAGON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2613 WAGON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2613 WAGON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 WAGON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 WAGON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 WAGON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
