2463 Huntington Park Dr, Huntington, VA 22303 Huntington
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**LOCATION * LOCATION * LOCATION ** SHORT WALK TO METRO ** 3 LEVELS* 4 BR 3.5 BATHS* GORGEOUS BRICK TOWN HOUSE * OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS * GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CERAMIC FLOORS ** 2 CAR GARAGE **.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.