Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE

2463 Huntington Park Dr · No Longer Available
Huntington
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Gyms
Location

2463 Huntington Park Dr, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**LOCATION * LOCATION * LOCATION ** SHORT WALK TO METRO ** 3 LEVELS* 4 BR 3.5 BATHS* GORGEOUS BRICK TOWN HOUSE * OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS * GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND CERAMIC FLOORS ** 2 CAR GARAGE **.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have any available units?
2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 HUNTINGTON PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
