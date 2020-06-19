All apartments in Huntington
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE

2451 Midtown Avenue · (301) 840-1417
Location

2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1323 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Modern 1-bedroom condo in desirable Midtown Alexandria Station has all the luxury touches and a fabulous location directly across the street from the Huntington Metro. Two parking spaces convey-one surface and one in the garage. This unit has an open floor plan, is all-neutral, light and bright and ready to move into. The hand-scraped engineered floors laid in a subway pattern in the living room . The gourmet kitchen features contemporary cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting, an overhang for bar stool seating and ceramic tile floors. The spacious bedroom has large double windows, a walk-in closet and stylish bath. Popular Midtown Alexandria Station offers wonderful amenities including a pool, fitness center, party room, cafe, grill area and even a guest suite! In addition to the Metro, this home is super-close to Old Town, DC and all commuter routes.One covered - G3-57, One uncovered - P-19. Elevator fee $500 refundable, $250 move in fee Non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have any available units?
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have?
Some of 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

