2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE.

Modern 1-bedroom condo in desirable Midtown Alexandria Station has all the luxury touches and a fabulous location directly across the street from the Huntington Metro. Two parking spaces convey-one surface and one in the garage. This unit has an open floor plan, is all-neutral, light and bright and ready to move into. The hand-scraped engineered floors laid in a subway pattern in the living room . The gourmet kitchen features contemporary cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, granite counters, stainless appliances, pendant lighting, an overhang for bar stool seating and ceramic tile floors. The spacious bedroom has large double windows, a walk-in closet and stylish bath. Popular Midtown Alexandria Station offers wonderful amenities including a pool, fitness center, party room, cafe, grill area and even a guest suite! In addition to the Metro, this home is super-close to Old Town, DC and all commuter routes.One covered - G3-57, One uncovered - P-19. Elevator fee $500 refundable, $250 move in fee Non refundable.