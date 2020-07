Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking key fob access

Condo in Highly Sought After Midtown Luxury Condominiums with Sunset Views! - Luxury living directly across the street from the Huntington metro (yellow line) with quick access into Old Town or DC! Key fob entry with 24/7 concierge, garage parking and access to the pool and gym. Condo is located on the 15th floor with immaculate views of the sunset. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Tile in kitchen and bath, carpeted living room and bedroom. In-unit washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces included!



Living room and bedroom have incredible sunset views. Guest parking lot with parking passes available upon request. Gym and recreational room on the same floor as pool access where there are outdoor grills and a large patio area for entertaining. Water and trash included in rent. Long term 24-36 month lease preferred. Lease less than 24 months will be an additional fee. Tenant is responsible to pay a condo move-in fee and refundable elevator reservation fee.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Call for a tour today!



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5776704)