Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Updated Kitchen with New Granite Counters, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Faucet & Sink, 2 Levels of Refinished Newly Refinished Hardwoods, New Paint, Wood Blinds, New Siding, New Windows, New Picket Fence. Fully Fenced Yard. Stroll across the Street to the Metro. 1 stop to Hoffman Theater & Restaurants, 2 stops to Old Town & 4 stops to Airport. Pedestrian Path to Hoffman Center & PTO. Take the Pedestrian Bridge to Old Town, National Harbor and MGM.