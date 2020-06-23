2302 Fort Dr.

Amenities

Must See!Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, granite counter tops and flooring. Opens to new deck- perfect for grilling and entertaining. Home has fresh paint, refinished hardwood, recessed lighting, and renovated baths. Lower level boasts new floors, kitchenette, bedroom- possible in-law suite- and private walk out to fully fenced yard. One mile walk to Huntington Metro, half mile walk to Mount Eagle Park and shopping centers. Steps to bus stop.Close to Rt 1 and 495, perfect for a commute!



* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted



