2233 Arlington Terrace, Huntington, VA 22303 Huntington
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
Come see it this weekend! Sat and Sun from 2-4pm. Renovated from top to bottom! 3 legal bedrooms and 2 full baths on a huge corner lot with plenty of parking area. Just a couple blocks from Huntington Metro!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
