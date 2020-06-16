All apartments in Hopewell
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

800 E. Broadway

800 East Broadway Avenue · (804) 452-0770
Location

800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA 23860
Hopewell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 800 E. Broadway · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

800 E. Broadway Avenue, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated rancher offering 1344 square feet of living space; spacious living room; dining room; kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator & laundry closet, bathroom joins direct access to master bedroom & hallway; carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout; large front porch, rear deck & detached storage building; on street parking only; central a/c & gas heat, gas hot water. No smoking inside house, No Pets, No Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E. Broadway have any available units?
800 E. Broadway has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hopewell, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopewell Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 E. Broadway have?
Some of 800 E. Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
800 E. Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 800 E. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopewell.
Does 800 E. Broadway offer parking?
No, 800 E. Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 800 E. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 E. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E. Broadway have a pool?
No, 800 E. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 800 E. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 800 E. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 E. Broadway has units with dishwashers.
