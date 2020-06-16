Amenities
800 E. Broadway Avenue, Hopewell - 3 bedroom, 1 bath fully renovated rancher offering 1344 square feet of living space; spacious living room; dining room; kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher, & refrigerator & laundry closet, bathroom joins direct access to master bedroom & hallway; carpet and vinyl plank flooring throughout; large front porch, rear deck & detached storage building; on street parking only; central a/c & gas heat, gas hot water. No smoking inside house, No Pets, No Section 8
(RLNE5491989)