2756 Gatewood Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool

Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Beautiful and Quiet setting!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.



-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles



--Peaceful, friendly community with playground, picnic area, dog park,.



-- Pet friendly!



-- Off street parking



-- Full sized Washer and Dryer included



-- Private patio



-- Central HVAC system



-- Extra closet space



-- Additional monthly charge for water, sewer, trash per person per month



Colors and floor finishes may vary



