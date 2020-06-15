All apartments in Hollymead
Find more places like 2732 Gatewood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollymead, VA
/
2732 Gatewood Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2732 Gatewood Cir

2732 Gatewood Circle · (434) 305-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollymead
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2732 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2732 Gatewood Cir · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
2732 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.

-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles

-- This 3 bedroom townhome has everything you need and then some. Large kitchen with a private patio out back for summer grilling, a spacious entry living room, half bath on the first floor, all bedrooms on the second floor, extra closets, and an overall great flow to the space.
-- Remodeled master bathroom

--Peaceful, friendly community with playground, picnic area, dog park

-- Pet friendly!

-- Off street parking

-- Full sized Washer and Dryer included

-- Central HVAC system

Colors and floor finishes may vary
Apply at cvillehousing.com

Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.
Lic. Ag. EHO

(RLNE4312911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have any available units?
2732 Gatewood Cir has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2732 Gatewood Cir have?
Some of 2732 Gatewood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Gatewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Gatewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Gatewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Gatewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Gatewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 Gatewood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have a pool?
No, 2732 Gatewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2732 Gatewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Gatewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Gatewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2732 Gatewood Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2732 Gatewood Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 Bedrooms
Hollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Garage
Hollymead Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity