Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground bbq/grill

2732 Gatewood Cir Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhome, Walking Trails, Hollymead Elementary, Friendly Neighborhood!! - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.



-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles



-- This 3 bedroom townhome has everything you need and then some. Large kitchen with a private patio out back for summer grilling, a spacious entry living room, half bath on the first floor, all bedrooms on the second floor, extra closets, and an overall great flow to the space.

-- Remodeled master bathroom



--Peaceful, friendly community with playground, picnic area, dog park



-- Pet friendly!



-- Off street parking



-- Full sized Washer and Dryer included



-- Central HVAC system



Colors and floor finishes may vary

