Amenities
2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores
--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the airport close by
--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall & Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, enclosed
dog park, and basketball hoop.
-- Pet friendly with references, fees apply
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Private brick terrace next to quiet wooded area
-- Wood burning fireplace
-- Central HVAC system
-- Great closet space & storage throughout
--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary
--Additional $50 utility fee per month for water, sewer and trash removal.
*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.
RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent;
Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.
Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.
Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants. Lic. Ag. EHO Apply now at www.cvillehousing.com!
(RLNE4939156)