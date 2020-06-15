Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking dog park air conditioning playground

2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South

--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!

--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails

--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing

-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores

--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the airport close by

--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall & Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29

--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, enclosed

dog park, and basketball hoop.

-- Pet friendly with references, fees apply

-- Off street assigned parking

--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs

-- Private brick terrace next to quiet wooded area

-- Wood burning fireplace

-- Central HVAC system

-- Great closet space & storage throughout

--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary

--Additional $50 utility fee per month for water, sewer and trash removal.

*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.



RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent;

Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.

Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.



