Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2688 Gatewood Cir

2688 Gatewood Circle · (434) 305-2774
Location

2688 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2688 Gatewood Cir · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
2688 Gatewood Cir Available 08/01/20 2BR Townhome Available NOW End Unit, Hollymead Sq - --Hollymead Square end unit townhome located North of Forest Lakes South
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores
--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & the airport close by
--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall & Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, enclosed
dog park, and basketball hoop.
-- Pet friendly with references, fees apply
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Private brick terrace next to quiet wooded area
-- Wood burning fireplace
-- Central HVAC system
-- Great closet space & storage throughout
--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary
--Additional $50 utility fee per month for water, sewer and trash removal.
*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.

RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent;
Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.
Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.

Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants. Lic. Ag. EHO Apply now at www.cvillehousing.com!

(RLNE4939156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have any available units?
2688 Gatewood Cir has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2688 Gatewood Cir have?
Some of 2688 Gatewood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2688 Gatewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2688 Gatewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2688 Gatewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2688 Gatewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2688 Gatewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2688 Gatewood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have a pool?
No, 2688 Gatewood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2688 Gatewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2688 Gatewood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2688 Gatewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2688 Gatewood Cir has units with air conditioning.
