2673 Gatewood Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2673 Gatewood Cir

2673 Gatewood Circle · No Longer Available
Hollymead
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

2673 Gatewood Circle, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.

-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles

--Peaceful, friendly community with playground, picnic area, dog park

--This 1 bedroom unit is quite spacious, with a full living room and kitchen, a private patio off of the kitchen

-- Very pet friendly! (restrictions apply)

-- Full sized Washer and Dryer in the unit!

-- Other appliances included - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal

-- Central HVAC system

-- Off street parking

-- Colors and floor finishes may vary

Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.
Lic. Ag. EHO

(RLNE4248249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have any available units?
2673 Gatewood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollymead, VA.
What amenities does 2673 Gatewood Cir have?
Some of 2673 Gatewood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2673 Gatewood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2673 Gatewood Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2673 Gatewood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir does offer parking.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir has a pool.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have accessible units?
No, 2673 Gatewood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2673 Gatewood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2673 Gatewood Cir has units with air conditioning.
