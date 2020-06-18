2673 Gatewood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool

Spacious 1 Bedroom in A Quiet Community - -- Hollymead Square is located in a quiet setting nestled between Hollymead and Forest Lakes South, conveniently next to the wonderful Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School! Enjoy the walking trails and the Hollymead Pond.



-- Close to shopping, restaurants, NGIC, and UVA Research Park. Charlottesville Fashion Square is 3 miles down 29, Downtown Charlottesville is 9 miles



--Peaceful, friendly community with playground, picnic area, dog park



--This 1 bedroom unit is quite spacious, with a full living room and kitchen, a private patio off of the kitchen



-- Very pet friendly! (restrictions apply)



-- Full sized Washer and Dryer in the unit!



-- Other appliances included - stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal



-- Central HVAC system



-- Off street parking



-- Colors and floor finishes may vary



Prices and terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates and Terms predicated on # of occupants.

Lic. Ag. EHO



