1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South

--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!

--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails

--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing

-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores

--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & CHO airport close by

--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall & Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29

--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, & enclosed

dog park.

-- Pet friendly with references, fees apply

-- Off street assigned parking

--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs

-- Private terrace next to quiet wooded area

-- Central HVAC system

-- Ceiling fans with lights in both bedrooms

-- Great closet space & storage throughout

--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary

--Additional utility fee per month per person for water, sewer and trash removal.

*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.



RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent; Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.

Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.

