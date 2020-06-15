All apartments in Hollymead
Find more places like 1832 Charles Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hollymead, VA
/
1832 Charles Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1832 Charles Ct

1832 Charles Court · (434) 305-2774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hollymead
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1832 Charles Court, Hollymead, VA 22911
Hollymead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 Charles Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
dog park
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
playground
1832 Charles Ct Available 08/01/20 Hollymead & Sutherland School District 2 BR Townhouse - --Hollymead Square townhome located North of Forest Lakes South
--Next to Hollymead Elementary School and Sutherland Middle School!
--Enjoy the neighborhood walking trails
--Hollymead Pond access allows kayaking and fishing
-- Close to shopping, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Target, numerous restaurants, & other stores
--NGIC, UVA Research Park, & CHO airport close by
--Charlottesville Fashion Square Mall & Downtown Charlottesville conveniently down 29
--Peaceful, friendly community with lots of surrounding woods, playground, picnic area, & enclosed
dog park.
-- Pet friendly with references, fees apply
-- Off street assigned parking
--Bathroom with shower/tub combo upstairs with 1/2 bath downstairs
-- Private terrace next to quiet wooded area
-- Central HVAC system
-- Ceiling fans with lights in both bedrooms
-- Great closet space & storage throughout
--Colors and floor finishes may vary, basic floor plan shown may vary
--Additional utility fee per month per person for water, sewer and trash removal.
*Please note when responding please let us know when you would be available to move in.

RENTAL CRITERIA: Income Verification of 2.5X Monthly Rent; Credit and Criminal Background Check; Previous Rental Verification.
Section 8 Housing Vouchers Not Accepted.
apply at cvillehousing.com

Prices & terms subject to change without notice. All information deeded to be accurate but not guaranteed. Please confirm. Occupancy limits apply. Rates & Terms predicated on # of occupants. Lic. Ag. EHO Email Office.INVGroup@gmail.com for more information or Apply now at www.cvillehousing.com!

(RLNE5069118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Charles Ct have any available units?
1832 Charles Ct has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1832 Charles Ct have?
Some of 1832 Charles Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Charles Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Charles Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Charles Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Charles Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Charles Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Charles Ct does offer parking.
Does 1832 Charles Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 Charles Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Charles Ct have a pool?
No, 1832 Charles Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Charles Ct have accessible units?
No, 1832 Charles Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Charles Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 Charles Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 Charles Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1832 Charles Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1832 Charles Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hollymead 1 BedroomsHollymead 2 Bedrooms
Hollymead 3 BedroomsHollymead Apartments with Garage
Hollymead Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VAWoodstock, VA
Culpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity