6500 Carefree Ln - Apt. 15

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

6500 Carefree Lane Unit 15



These were originally for the Piedmont pilots...nice, well laid out, and roomy.

Behind sliding glass door is a large covered patio with overhang that keeps it dry. Nice place for plants (garden hose hook up is there), rocking chair, and patio table. Can use day or night with good lighting. - - Nice amount of yard that you don't have to mow!

Central Air.

Washer/dryer hookup in apartment.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash.



Surrounding area:



-Schools are Burlington (4 of 5 stars) and Northside (4 of 5 stars). Both are well thought of.

-Beautiful Views of mountains, airport, and surrounding area.

-Easy access to shopping, interstate 581, restaurants, etc, yet tucked away for nice privacy.

-Safe neighborhood and surrounding area with plenty of lighting.

-Truly a country feel without the drive!

-Directions from downtown Roanoke...take 220/581 north,

Merge onto VA-117 N/Peters Creek Rd NW via EXIT 2N.

Turn right onto Airport Rd NW/VA-118.

Take the 2nd left onto Dent Rd NW/VA-623.

Take the 1st left onto Carefree Ln.

Building 6500 unit #15 is on the top of the hill



Other information:



-Pets must be interviewed, please ask about our pet policy

-$30 Application Fee per person and must pass a criminal/background and credit check.

-CALL (540) 904-0008 for more info and to schedule a tour!

-Office Located at 4119 A Franklin Road Roanoke 24018 We recommend that you call ahead to make sure we aren't out showing a property or running an errand.



Please See www.cornerstonehome.co for other Available Properties and more info



**All Employees of Cornerstone Home Have Passed a Background and Criminal Check