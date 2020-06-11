All apartments in Herndon
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

851 COLVIN COURT

851 Colvin Court · (202) 243-7700
Location

851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2456 sqft

Amenities

Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor. Both of them feature a fireplace; one giving you access to your spacious brick terrace, ideal for barbecues with family and friends in your fenced-in backyard. Your spacious kitchen opens up to the dining area with built-ins. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space, a recreational room and powder room are also located on the first floor. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Live central, surrounded by nature in a quiet neighborhood. The property is in close proximity to the historical Herndon downtown area, Herndon's elementary school, Runnymede Park and the famous W&OD (Washington and Old Dominion) Trail and local shopping area. The Herndon metro scheduled for opening by 2020 is about two miles away. Pets case by case. Please check out the video walk-through on youtube, all you need to do is enter the property address "851 Colvin Court" on You*tube or copy this link in a new browser window. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siZuaDq2Azk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 COLVIN COURT have any available units?
851 COLVIN COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 851 COLVIN COURT have?
Some of 851 COLVIN COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 COLVIN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
851 COLVIN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 COLVIN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 COLVIN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 851 COLVIN COURT does offer parking.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 COLVIN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT have a pool?
No, 851 COLVIN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT have accessible units?
No, 851 COLVIN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 COLVIN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 COLVIN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 COLVIN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
