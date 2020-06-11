Amenities

Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor. Both of them feature a fireplace; one giving you access to your spacious brick terrace, ideal for barbecues with family and friends in your fenced-in backyard. Your spacious kitchen opens up to the dining area with built-ins. Separate laundry room with lots of storage space, a recreational room and powder room are also located on the first floor. The second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Live central, surrounded by nature in a quiet neighborhood. The property is in close proximity to the historical Herndon downtown area, Herndon's elementary school, Runnymede Park and the famous W&OD (Washington and Old Dominion) Trail and local shopping area. The Herndon metro scheduled for opening by 2020 is about two miles away. Pets case by case. Please check out the video walk-through on youtube, all you need to do is enter the property address "851 Colvin Court" on You*tube or copy this link in a new browser window. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siZuaDq2Azk