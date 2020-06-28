Rent Calculator
821 VAN BUREN STREET
821 VAN BUREN STREET
821 Van Buren Street
Location
821 Van Buren Street, Herndon, VA 20170
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Solid brick rambler. One level living. Huge lot. Beautiful inside. Downtown Herndon living.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have any available units?
821 VAN BUREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Herndon, VA
.
What amenities does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have?
Some of 821 VAN BUREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 821 VAN BUREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
821 VAN BUREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 VAN BUREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Herndon
.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET offer parking?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 VAN BUREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have a pool?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 VAN BUREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
