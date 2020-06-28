All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 821 VAN BUREN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
821 VAN BUREN STREET
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

821 VAN BUREN STREET

821 Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

821 Van Buren Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Solid brick rambler. One level living. Huge lot. Beautiful inside. Downtown Herndon living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have any available units?
821 VAN BUREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have?
Some of 821 VAN BUREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 VAN BUREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
821 VAN BUREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 VAN BUREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET offer parking?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 VAN BUREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have a pool?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 VAN BUREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 VAN BUREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 VAN BUREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia