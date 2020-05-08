All apartments in Herndon
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000

790 Station Street · No Longer Available
Location

790 Station Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
FOR LEASE----Class A buildout....7 executive sized offices...4 outside balconies. Conditioned Computer Room....Kitchen and private restrooms. Tenant has full floor occupancy. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Janitorial. FREE surface parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have any available units?
790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
Is 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 currently offering any rent specials?
790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 pet-friendly?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 offer parking?
Yes, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does offer parking.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have a pool?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does not have a pool.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have accessible units?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 STATION ST #SUITE 2000 does not have units with air conditioning.
