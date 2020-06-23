720 PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Abundance of charm in this renovated craftsman cottage in Downtown Herndon! Plenty of living space. Features 4 beds and 4.5 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors in the kitchen and newer appliances. LARGE fenced in yard with landscaping INCLUDED with rent! Two porches AND a patio. The original structure offers an aupaire suite or a perfect space to setup your office! These wide hallways make it easy to move in! Less than a mile (walking distance) to restaurants, shopping, summer series concerts (Friday Night Live) and W&OD trail. APPLY ONLINE @ https://Richeypm.com/ *$60/applicant