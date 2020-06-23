All apartments in Herndon
720 PARK AVENUE
720 PARK AVENUE

720 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

720 Park Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Abundance of charm in this renovated craftsman cottage in Downtown Herndon! Plenty of living space. Features 4 beds and 4.5 baths. Gleaming hardwood floors in the kitchen and newer appliances. LARGE fenced in yard with landscaping INCLUDED with rent! Two porches AND a patio. The original structure offers an aupaire suite or a perfect space to setup your office! These wide hallways make it easy to move in! Less than a mile (walking distance) to restaurants, shopping, summer series concerts (Friday Night Live) and W&OD trail. APPLY ONLINE @ https://Richeypm.com/ *$60/applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
720 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 720 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 720 PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
720 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 720 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 720 PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 720 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 720 PARK AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
