Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

560 Florida Avenue

560 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

560 Florida Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Parkridge Gardens offers you and your family all the Comfort, Convenience and Value you have been searching for!!!!

At home you can relax and take in the sun on your patio or balcony. Venture out and enjoy nearby trails, parks, shopping, and a world-class selection of restaurants.

Spacious Floor Plans: One Bedroom/ 1Bath Deluxe Unit -- 732 sqft.
Upgraded Appliances: (Stainless Steel or Black) in select units
Individually controlled Heat and Air Conditioning
Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpet
Stackable Washer/Dryer in the Unit
Private Balcony or Patio
New Community Playground with Grills and Picnic Tables
Complimentary access to the Herndon Community Center located 1.2 miles away (20 minute walk via Old dominion Bridle Trail)
Just Minutes away from Dulles Airport, DC, Toll Rd -267 and Silver Line Metro

Dont Delay Your Search. Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home! Apply today !!!!

***SPRING/SUMMER SPECIALS IN EFFECT*** Call for FURTHER DETAILS !!!!

The Leasing Office Hours :
Mon-Sat: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Florida Avenue have any available units?
560 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 560 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 560 Florida Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
560 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 560 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 560 Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 560 Florida Avenue offers parking.
Does 560 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 560 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 560 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 560 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 560 Florida Avenue has units with air conditioning.

