531 FLORIDA AVENUE
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
531 FLORIDA AVENUE
531 Florida Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
531 Florida Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well kept 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, over 1300 sq ft, separate dining room. Eat in Kitchen. new carpet. new paint, water and sewer included in the rent. no more than 2 income to qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
531 FLORIDA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Herndon, VA
.
What amenities does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 531 FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 531 FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
531 FLORIDA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 FLORIDA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Herndon
.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
