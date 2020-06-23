531 FLORIDA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Well kept 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, over 1300 sq ft, separate dining room. Eat in Kitchen. new carpet. new paint, water and sewer included in the rent. no more than 2 income to qualify.