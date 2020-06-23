All apartments in Herndon
502 Florida Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

502 Florida Avenue

502 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 Florida Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
Parkridge Gardens offers you and your family all the Comfort, Convenience and Value you have been searching for!!!!

At home you can relax and take in the sun on your patio or balcony. Venture out and enjoy nearby trails, parks, shopping, and a world-class selection of restaurants.

Spacious Floor Plans: One Bedroom/ 1 Bath Standard Unit -- 596 sqft.
Upgraded Appliances: (Stainless Steel or Black or White) in select units
Individually controlled Heat and Air Conditioning
Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpet
Coin Operated Laundry Center
Private Balcony or Patio
New Community Playground with Grills and Picnic Tables
Complimentary access to the Herndon Community Center located 1.2 miles away (20 minute walk via Old dominion Bridle Trail)
Just Minutes away from Dulles Airport, DC, Toll Rd -267 and Silver Line Metro

Dont Delay Your Search. Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home! Apply today !!!!

***SPRING/SUMMER SPECIALS IN EFFECT*** Call for FURTHER DETAILS !!!!

The Leasing Office Hours :
Mon-Sat: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Florida Avenue have any available units?
502 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 502 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 502 Florida Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 502 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 502 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 502 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 502 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Florida Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Florida Avenue has units with air conditioning.
