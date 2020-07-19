All apartments in Herndon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101

2100 Highcourt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Highcourt Lane, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
Upgraded Spacious Condo at Worldgate in Herndon - Property Id: 63500

- Unit is on the first level. No more walking up 2 or 4 flights of stairs.
- Parking is in front of your condo. No long walks across a complex.
- You are walking distance from Worldgate Centre Shopping and Retail Strip that includes Starbucks, Panera Bread, AMC Theatre, Sport and Health Gym and much more.
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Freshly Painted and Upgraded Unit
- Master Bed has 2 closets just for the Master (1 Walk in)
- All closets have system organizer
- New Washer and Dryer
- Central Stone Fireplace
- Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal
- Onsite Clubhouse with Friendly Onsite Receptionist & Technicians
- 2 Swimming Pools of your Choosing
- Onsite Fitness Center Included
- Snow Removal Included
- Water bill Included
- Outdoor activity for running/walking alongside Worldgate Pond Trail
- Neighbors Amazon Web Services office and much more IT companies

You will enjoy all the valued amenities and conveniences that come with living at Worldgate Condominiums.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63500
Property Id 63500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have any available units?
2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have?
Some of 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
