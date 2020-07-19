2100 Highcourt LN Unit 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

Upgraded Spacious Condo at Worldgate in Herndon - Property Id: 63500



- Unit is on the first level. No more walking up 2 or 4 flights of stairs.

- Parking is in front of your condo. No long walks across a complex.

- You are walking distance from Worldgate Centre Shopping and Retail Strip that includes Starbucks, Panera Bread, AMC Theatre, Sport and Health Gym and much more.

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Freshly Painted and Upgraded Unit

- Master Bed has 2 closets just for the Master (1 Walk in)

- All closets have system organizer

- New Washer and Dryer

- Central Stone Fireplace

- Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal

- Onsite Clubhouse with Friendly Onsite Receptionist & Technicians

- 2 Swimming Pools of your Choosing

- Onsite Fitness Center Included

- Snow Removal Included

- Water bill Included

- Outdoor activity for running/walking alongside Worldgate Pond Trail

- Neighbors Amazon Web Services office and much more IT companies



You will enjoy all the valued amenities and conveniences that come with living at Worldgate Condominiums.

No Pets Allowed



