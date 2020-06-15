All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 12919 Alton Sq #119.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
12919 Alton Sq #119
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

12919 Alton Sq #119

12919 Alton Square · (571) 291-2165 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA 20170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12919 Alton Sq #119 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets. Private secluded patio, gas fireplace and dedicated garage parking space complete the upscale lifestyle. Great 1st floor condominium located close to the toll road, Dulles Airport, Tyson's Corner, major highways, shops, movie theater and restaurants. Secured building with elevator use and all of the Worldgate Amenities. Wonderful community complete with Fitness Center, Pool and lovely common areas. No smoking. 1 small pet will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE1982532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have any available units?
12919 Alton Sq #119 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have?
Some of 12919 Alton Sq #119's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12919 Alton Sq #119 currently offering any rent specials?
12919 Alton Sq #119 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12919 Alton Sq #119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12919 Alton Sq #119 is pet friendly.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 offer parking?
Yes, 12919 Alton Sq #119 does offer parking.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12919 Alton Sq #119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have a pool?
Yes, 12919 Alton Sq #119 has a pool.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have accessible units?
No, 12919 Alton Sq #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12919 Alton Sq #119 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12919 Alton Sq #119 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12919 Alton Sq #119 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12919 Alton Sq #119?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity