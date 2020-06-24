All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 12907 ALTON SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
12907 ALTON SQUARE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12907 ALTON SQUARE

12907 Alton Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12907 Alton Sq, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have any available units?
12907 ALTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have?
Some of 12907 ALTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12907 ALTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
12907 ALTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 ALTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 12907 ALTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE offer parking?
No, 12907 ALTON SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12907 ALTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 12907 ALTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 12907 ALTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12907 ALTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12907 ALTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12907 ALTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr
Herndon, VA 20171
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave
Herndon, VA 20171
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia