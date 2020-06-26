1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Avail 7/1. Beautiful, well-maintained 3BR/2 Full & 2 Half BA Townhouse in Herndon's Parkway Plaza. Nearly 2,000 sf across 3 levels w/ 1 car garage & driveway. Bright, open floor plan on Main lvl w/ hardwood flrs & fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/ gas leads to deck. Master w/ vaulted ceilings & En-suite BA complete w/ soaking tub, dual vanity, sep shower stall & walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently on BD lvl. Walk-out basement w/ spacious Rec rm. New carpets installed in 2018. No pets.