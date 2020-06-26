All apartments in Herndon
Last updated June 13 2020

1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE

1135 Cypress Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Cypress Tree Place, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail 7/1. Beautiful, well-maintained 3BR/2 Full & 2 Half BA Townhouse in Herndon's Parkway Plaza. Nearly 2,000 sf across 3 levels w/ 1 car garage & driveway. Bright, open floor plan on Main lvl w/ hardwood flrs & fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/ gas leads to deck. Master w/ vaulted ceilings & En-suite BA complete w/ soaking tub, dual vanity, sep shower stall & walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently on BD lvl. Walk-out basement w/ spacious Rec rm. New carpets installed in 2018. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have any available units?
1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have?
Some of 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE offers parking.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 CYPRESS TREE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

