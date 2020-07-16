All apartments in Henrico County
2721 Glen Point Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2721 Glen Point Circle

2721 Glen Point Circle · (804) 270-1600
Location

2721 Glen Point Circle, Henrico County, VA 23233

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2721 Glen Point Circle · Avail. now

$1,620

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Excellently Located Cape Cod - This beautiful cape cod in Henrico is just a short drive to Short Pump and convenient to wonderful local public schools like Godwin High School and Pocahontas Middle. Inside there are four bedrooms and two baths along with a living room and a spacious kitchen. When you walk outside you step onto a rear deck overlooking a wonderful, private fenced back yard. If you have kids, this spot is perfect, it already has a treehouse to get you started in the backyard!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have any available units?
2721 Glen Point Circle has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2721 Glen Point Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Glen Point Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Glen Point Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henrico County.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle offer parking?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have a pool?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have accessible units?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Glen Point Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Glen Point Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
