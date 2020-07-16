2721 Glen Point Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Excellently Located Cape Cod - This beautiful cape cod in Henrico is just a short drive to Short Pump and convenient to wonderful local public schools like Godwin High School and Pocahontas Middle. Inside there are four bedrooms and two baths along with a living room and a spacious kitchen. When you walk outside you step onto a rear deck overlooking a wonderful, private fenced back yard. If you have kids, this spot is perfect, it already has a treehouse to get you started in the backyard!



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4872223)