Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
1525 Glenside Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

1525 Glenside Drive

1525 Glenside Drive · (804) 643-9011
Location

1525 Glenside Drive, Henrico County, VA 23226

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Glenside Drive · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bdrm/1 bath home close to 64! - FEATURES

-Recently Updated

-New Appliances

-Appliances included
- Refrigerator
- Stove
-Washer and Dryer Hookups

-Hardwood Floors

-Updated Bathroom

-New Windows

CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.

$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)
$100.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing

**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
**Applicants understand that Pollard and Bagby are an Owner and Manager of some properties. These properties and notated accordingly**

(RLNE4635368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

