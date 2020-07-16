Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

10311 Meadbrook Pl Available 08/14/20 Awesome Spacious Home in Raintree on a Cul De Sac Lot! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious with open Living Rm with vault ceiling, loft above overlooking Living Rm, wet bar, track lighting, brick gas FP, bamboo flooring. The kitchen features newer stainless appliances to include a Bosch Dishwasher, 5 burner smooth surface stove, side by side refrigerator with freezer drawer, micro-wave, pantry, and breakfast bar. The kitchen / dining room area is spacious and open with bamboo flooring and opens to a bright and spacious family room with vault ceiling, ceiling fan and double glass door leading to the deck. 2 bedrooms downstairs and a full bath. The upstairs master suite has a full ceramic bath with jetted tub, separate shower and double cultured marble vanities and a spacious walk in closet. There is the 4th bedrm, full bath, laundry shoot plus loft which makes a great office/study or a play area for the kids. There is an attached garage & paved driveway all on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot. Convenient to great schools, shopping and parks. Small dogs will need to be approved and a $500 pet deposit required as well as $50/ pet / month.

We are seeking tenants with income 3 times the rent amount and no unpaid housing / utility judgements / evictions. Online Application fee is $50 per adult.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4222491)