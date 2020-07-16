All apartments in Henrico County
10311 Meadbrook Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

10311 Meadbrook Pl

10311 Meadbrook Place · (804) 737-7319
Location

10311 Meadbrook Place, Henrico County, VA 23238

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10311 Meadbrook Pl · Avail. Aug 14

$2,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2409 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10311 Meadbrook Pl Available 08/14/20 Awesome Spacious Home in Raintree on a Cul De Sac Lot! - This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is spacious with open Living Rm with vault ceiling, loft above overlooking Living Rm, wet bar, track lighting, brick gas FP, bamboo flooring. The kitchen features newer stainless appliances to include a Bosch Dishwasher, 5 burner smooth surface stove, side by side refrigerator with freezer drawer, micro-wave, pantry, and breakfast bar. The kitchen / dining room area is spacious and open with bamboo flooring and opens to a bright and spacious family room with vault ceiling, ceiling fan and double glass door leading to the deck. 2 bedrooms downstairs and a full bath. The upstairs master suite has a full ceramic bath with jetted tub, separate shower and double cultured marble vanities and a spacious walk in closet. There is the 4th bedrm, full bath, laundry shoot plus loft which makes a great office/study or a play area for the kids. There is an attached garage & paved driveway all on a beautiful cul-de-sac lot. Convenient to great schools, shopping and parks. Small dogs will need to be approved and a $500 pet deposit required as well as $50/ pet / month.
We are seeking tenants with income 3 times the rent amount and no unpaid housing / utility judgements / evictions. Online Application fee is $50 per adult.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4222491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have any available units?
10311 Meadbrook Pl has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have?
Some of 10311 Meadbrook Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Meadbrook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Meadbrook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Meadbrook Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10311 Meadbrook Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10311 Meadbrook Pl offers parking.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10311 Meadbrook Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have a pool?
No, 10311 Meadbrook Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have accessible units?
No, 10311 Meadbrook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10311 Meadbrook Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 10311 Meadbrook Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 10311 Meadbrook Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
