3 BR/2.5 BA TH BACKING TO TREES. MASTER BEDROOM W/DOUBLE CLOSETS; 2ND FULL UPPER BATH FOR BRS 2 & 3. SS APPLIANCES/GRANITE COUNTERTOPS; CONVENIENT TO DINING/SHOPPING/MOVIES/MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES. MUST USE PPMI APP (CLICK DOCS); ALL CHKS PAYABLE TO PPMI (65 APP FEE PER ADULT/1750 SEC DEP).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14981 CHEYENNE WAY have any available units?
14981 CHEYENNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haymarket, VA.
What amenities does 14981 CHEYENNE WAY have?
Some of 14981 CHEYENNE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14981 CHEYENNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14981 CHEYENNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.