14833 Caboose Trail, Haymarket, VA 20169 Greenhill Crossing
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
Beautiful brick colonial home in the heart of Haymarket*** 3 Finished levels** 4 Bedrooms** 3.5 baths**Full Finished Basement with wet bar! Gorgeous Stone Fireplace in Family room. Large Master with a cozy fireplace.Hardwood floors on the main level.Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops and custom kitchen cabinets** Library on the Main level.Nice Deck.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
